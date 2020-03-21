EXCLUSIVE: Vahbiz Dorabjee on Navroze celebrations: To curb Coronavirus, it will be a simple affair

Vahbiz Dorabjee says, "Every year is usually a nice lavish celebration for us, but right now due to the home quarantine implement to curb the ongoing coronavirus, we are being safe and taking necessary precautions by staying at home."

Today, March 20, 2020, is a special day for all Parsis as they celebrate Navroze, the Parsi New Year. While New Year is supposed to be brought in with all things fun and cheer, the Coronavirus scare has lead to people celebrating it quietly and at their homes. This isn't the right time to observe any huge gatherings or head out to public space and TV actress Vahbiz Dorabjee understands that, which is why she is enjoying a simple celebration at home today.

Talking about the celebrations, she says, "Our Navroze today will be a sweet and simple affair at home in Pune. Every year is usually a nice lavish celebration for us, but right now due to the home quarantine implement to curb the ongoing coronavirus, we are being safe and taking necessary precautions by staying at home. So my mother has prepared some yummy chicken biryani and falooda which is being relished by all of us at home to celebrate the festivities in our own way! And again it's up to us all at the end of the day to use our free time in right way at home, so that is what my family and I are trying to do as well."

Well, it is only the right thing to do given all the scare around COVID 19 and also, to avoid any further spreading. Vahbiz has always been one to speak her heart out and she manages to stand with what she feels for, and one such issue is body positivity, something that she has always been vocal about.

Here's wishing everyone a happy new year.

