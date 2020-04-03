EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Drashti Dhami REVEALS her fitness regime, working out with husband Neeraj Khemka and more

Television's Madhubala Drasht Dhamii, in a candid chat, opened up on her cheat meal, how her husband Neeraj Khemka inspired her to join the gym, body shaming, and waiting for the right project to come her way. Don't miss.

is undoubtedly one of the most followed and loved actresses on Television. Called as Television's Madhubala, Drashti has been giving everyone a run for the money with her fitness regime and we cannot help drooling over her fit body. For our show 'Cheat Meal With Stars', Drashti hosted us at her home wherein we feasted on her style Maggi, which also happens to be her cheat meal. Drashti, in a candid chat then, opened up on how her husband Neeraj Khemka inspired her to join the gym, body shaming, and waiting for the right project to come her way.

In an exclusive chat, while opening up on her fitness, Drashti quipped, "Let's be honest, I was a little unfit in between. Not that I did not work out then but would not get dedicated time because of shooting schedules. Now that I have time, I have been concentrating on working out." She also added that she is not too fancy when it comes to food. "I like to keep it simple. I follow the 4 meal concepts and stick to basic food. We hardly order in."

She later added that her husband Neeraj makes the best Maggi and he is the one who pushed her to take up workouts. "I started because of him. He is very dedicated to workout. Even if we have to go out for dinner, he will not drink because he has to work out the next day."

When told that , her best friend, once shared that she would feel bad about being body shamed for being thin, Drashti said, "I don't understand this concept. When a girl is thin, it is fine but when a guy is thin, people start calling them out. I mean you need to be healthy and concentrate on your self than pointing out at other's weight."

