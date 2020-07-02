EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Erica Fernandes reveals her lockdown routine, her most Googled search and more

In our special series for Lockdown To-Do List, we have Erica reveal all that she has done during the lockdown and it is truly a fun chat.

Erica Fernandes is easily one of the most followed and loved celebrities on Indian television. The actress has previously worked in films and rose to fame with Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and is currently seen in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. In our special series for Lockdown To-Do List, we have Erica reveal all that she has done during the lockdown and it is truly a fun chat. She has revealed her most Googled search to her reaction to the door bell ringing to her boyfriend being the one handling all her mood swings, Erica is all hearts.

Erica revealed that the lockdown has had its fair share of lows as well as there are times when you get frustrated but most importantly, she has got time to spend with family. She also revealed that the one thing she had Googled the most throughout lockdown is medicines. Not just that, she also revealed that she did shoot quite a few food videos but was 'lazy' to edit and publish it.

Erica has resumed her shoots for Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The actress was spotted in her Prerna avatar recently when she joined others for the shoot. She was also one of the first to express apprehension about resuming shoot; however, after due deliberations, she did agree to do it. She also recently revealed that she has been in a relationship for quite some time and has been enjoying her time. Her boyfriend is not from the industry and she prefers privacy

Here is the video:

