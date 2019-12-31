EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Hina Khan REVEALS her first celebrity encounter with Shah Rukh Khan; first love and more

Hina Khan, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, revealed all her firsts. From her first celebrity encounter with Shah Rukh Khan to her first love and more.

In the last few years, if there is one celebrity who has really pushed the envelope and left us baffled and surprised, pleasantly, is . The last decade has been quite an eventful for Hina herself. From playing Akshara to the T and then taking up Bigg Boss 11 and later playing the antagonist Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Hina has shown her versatility like no one else. She is now foraying in Bollywood and films and made her debut at Cannes too, this year. In an exclusive chat with her, Hina revealed all her firsts. From her first celebrity encounter with to her first love and more.

Opening up on her first photoshoot ever, Hina said that it was for her show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as she had come for the auditions for the show with a passport size photo. She was very naive and was her first encounter with showbiz in general. She also revealed that she was in college when she realised she is getting a lot of attention from boys and she started applying lot of makeup. Later, she also revealed that her first celebrity encounter was with Shah Rukh Khan on a flight. "I remember I had gone to him to ask for her a picture and he promised me to give once we land and later, he came up to me and gave me the picture. He was so humble. I still remember," Hina revealed.

She also opened up on her first love which was in school and said that she was pretty upset when that boy left the school. "Mera pehle pyaar adhura reh gaya," she laughed dramatically.

