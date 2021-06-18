EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Jasmin Bhasin calls boyfriend Aly Goni her biggest critic as 'he is brutally honest with her'

Jasmin talks about the importance of Aly in her life and shares why he special to her.

Jasmin Bhasin is one of the most popular actresses on social media. She became highly popular after she entered the reality show Bigg Boss 14 as a contestant. A new music video of the lovely actress was released recently and it is getting appreciation from her fans. Her new music video is with the Punjabi singer Gurnazar and it is named Tenu Yaad Karaan. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the actress shared her excitement for the music video and talked about the importance of Aly in her life.

The Tashan-e-Ishq actress talked in the interview about Aly Goni being her biggest cheerleader. She said that he gets happy when she does something and she becomes happy when he does something. She said, “We are both each other’s cheerleader as we both are alone in Bombay city, hence we are each other’s family and support system.” On being asked, who is the biggest critic of her work, she shared that it was Aly Goni. She said, “He is brutally honest with me” and added that she knows that if he is criticizing, it is only to make her better at wherever she is lacking.

On being asked about her favorite co-star from music videos, she blushed and took Aly's name. The actress also said that she has done two music videos with him and they share great chemistry. She also shared that Aly is special because she did her first music video with him. She quipped “Firsts are always special” as she refers to her boyfriend Aly Goni.

To see the full interview, watch the below video.

Also read- WATCH: Lovebirds Jasmin Bhasin & Aly Goni dance to Rahul Vaidya's song; Rubina Dilaik REACTS

Credits :Pinkvilla Desk

Share your comment ×