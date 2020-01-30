EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Shweta Tiwari feels 'Love is too deep a feeling which people don't understand anymore'

In an exclusive interaction with Pinkvilla, Shweta Tiwari and Varun Badola opened up on their idea of love, has love changed meaning in the last few years and their thoughts on online dating apps.

Shweta Tiwari and Varun Badola have been acing their chemistry game in Mere Dad Ki Dulhan. Fans of the show have been raving about their fresh camaraderie and the taboos they have been touching upon. Be it online dating or love has no age, the matured and progressive story of Guneet is striking a chord with the audience and we are absolutely loving it. In an exclusive interaction with Pinkvilla, the two opened up on their idea of love, has love changed meaning in the last few years and their thoughts on online dating apps.

While Shweta was a bit cynical about online dating apps, Varun said that though he prefers person to person connect, he isn't elusive about the new age concept of dating. However, he did reiterate he is a bit old school when it comes to relationships. Shweta, on the other hand, exclaimed that love over time has definitely changed meaning because no one really wants to know each other anymore. "Love is too deep a feeling," she said.

But, Shweta maintained that people might find love on dating apps, it all depends on what one wants. "Love does not require an age limit. When you talk about love, it happens to everyone. Love is not gender-specific or age-specific. It doesn't matter what age you are in. Age does not define love and love doesn't define love," Shweta added.

