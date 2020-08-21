EXCLUSIVE: Vighnaharata Ganesh’s Akanksha Puri makes her first Ganpati Idol ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi; See Pic

As the nation is gearing up for Ganesh Chaturthi, the holy festival is special for Akanksha Puri who has made her first Lord Ganesha idol this year.

It’s it just few hours left for the holy festival of Ganesh Chaturthi and our celebs are leaving no stone unturned to celebrate this holy occasion. Although the COVID 19 pandemic has dampened the festive spirit, everyone is coming with their own ways to celebrate Ganesh Mahotsav. Amid this, Akanksha Puri, who plays the role of Parvati in Vighnaharta Ganesh has made her first Ganpati Idol this year and she is over the moon for the same. To note, it is an eco-friendly idol and is made of clay.

The television actress paid special attention to the intricacies of the idol and the outcome has left Akanksha beaming with joy. Talking about the same, Akanksha stated, “This is the first ever time I have made eco friendly Ganpati and I’ll always keep it close to me as Ganpati ji has been there for me helping and guiding me throughout. I have been carrying it on my set, performed puja and stapna as well. And the character I am playing is of Parvati, mother of Ganpati ji. I will always be thankful to Ganpati Bappa for his blessings".

Take a look at Akanksha Puri’s pic with her first Ganesha Idol:

Meanwhile, talking about work front, Akanksha has been winning hearts with her performance has Parvati and she often shares pictures of herself from the sets dressed in her character. Her pics are a proof that the lady is very much attached to her character and believes in portraying it with utmost honesty and conviction.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Akanksha Puri shifts to sets to resume Vighnaharta Ganesh shoot; says 'I'm back home post 3 months'

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×