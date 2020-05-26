EXCLUSIVE: Vijayendra Kumeria on Naagin 4 being cut short: I was expecting this might happen

Here's what Vijayendra Kumeria has to say about Naagin 4 being cut short due to the ongoing lockdown and how he feels about it. Read on to know.

The lockdown has severely affected the entertainment industry and since shooting any show or film needs hundreds of people, everything has been on a halt right now. None the less, there are plans being made as to how things can be restored gradually with certain protocols to be followed. However, the fate of many shows have already been sealed and they have been taken off air due to the current situation we are in. And it looks like Naagin 4 will witness a similar fate.

Reports about Nia Sharma and Vijayendra Kumeria starrer going off-air have been doing the rounds for a while now and it looks like the show will conclude soon after things resume. We got in touch with Vijayendra and he said, "What I have heard is we will be wrapping up the show after the lockdown, but we will be shooting the end. However, I don't know about season 5 yet." When asked what does he feel about it, he says he knew this might happen. "I know that this is going to happen in the industry so I was expecting this to happen given the fact that it has happened with a lot of shows so I am okay with that, hopefully, something will come about," says Vijayendra.

Meanwhile, there have also been reports about there being budgets constraints and hence, the show being pulled off-air. However, it looks like a new season is going to make way soon after and yet again, fans will welcome a new star cast.

Credits :Pinkvilla

