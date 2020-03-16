EXCLUSIVE: Vivek Dahiya announces the cancellation of his web show's promotion amid Coronavirus outbreak

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Promising actor Vivek Dahiya has announced the cancellation of the promotion of one of his upcoming web shows owing to the Coronavirus outbreak. Read on for further details.

The entire world has been affected by the deadly Coronavirus outbreak and it has taken a toll on everyone’s daily lives one way or the other. Schools, colleges, offices, and other institutions have been shut down until further notice. Even the entertainment industry has fallen under the grip of this pandemic thereby pushing back shoots, promotions and release dates of films, TV shows, web series, etc. It has already been declared that no shoots will be conducted from 19th to 31st March.

Vivek Dahiya who has appeared in popular TV shows like Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is also affected by the outbreak. The progression of one of his upcoming web shows has completely come to a halt as of now. The actor and his team were supposed to visit Chandigarh and Delhi for the purpose of promoting the show but now they have been restricted from doing the same owing to health concerns and other precautionary safety issues.

Check out a still from the show below:

Here’s what Vivek has to say about the same, “Owing to the coronavirus scare, our show promotions have been canceled in cities like Delhi and Chandigarh at the moment. Though it’s for everyone's betterment and health, which is a good step forward taken by our team. Malls, theatres, auditoriums and other recreational centers have also been shut down right now, but this is the only way we can help curb the virus, and so I totally stand by the government's decision of taking this step in sync with the ongoing situation.” For the unversed, the web show’s storyline revolves around the lives of NSG commandos who were a part of the 2008 terror attacks in Mumbai.

(ALSO READ: Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya look stylish in casuals as they jet off to Bhopal for Holi; See pics)

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More