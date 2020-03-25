EXCLUSIVE: Vivek Dahiya discovers his affinity for yoga amidst Coronavirus outbreak: My mind functions better

Vivek Dahiya got talking about Yoga and added, "The initial idea was to work on the flexibility but as I progressed I found a new balance that I was oblivious to."

As we all are dealing with tough times amidst the Coronavirus outbreak, we continue to be stuck at our homes and now that the lockdown of 21 days has come into effect, people are trying to spend this time in developing a new habit, or, nurturing an old one. From painting to readings books and so many other things, social media is abuzz with photos and videos of people getting creative and trying to learn new things. And well, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Vivek Dahiya seems to be on to something as well.

The actor got talking about Yoga and how it is a habit he had taken to some time before the Coronavirus outbreak, however, he adds how he seems to have found a certain level of affinity for it. Ask him about it and he says, "I started practicing yoga a few weeks before the world was hit by Coronavirus and we were all made to stay isolated. The initial idea was to work on the flexibility but as I progressed I found a new balance that I was oblivious to. I feel lighter and my mind functions better with Yoga."

Vivek Dahiya and wife are having a fun time at home and while the latter also shared some photos and videos of what has been up with them, Vivek had shared a heartfelt note from his diary and it definitely did feel relatable to many given the entire scenario.

So, which habit are you working on during these 21 days of lockdown?

