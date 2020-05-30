EXCLUSIVE: Vivek Dahiya feels cheat meals help him psychologically to stay aligned amid the stress of COVID 19

Vivek Dahiya has a little something to say about cheat meals while in the lockdown and it totally makes sense for all the right reasons. Find out what did he have to say.

The Coronavirus outbreak has been rather difficult on all of us and while we all have been trying to keep up with it, there has to be a coping mechanism to all of this in place. And given that many have taken this time out to focus on their fitness regime, actor Vivek Dahiya seems to have a piece of fine advice for people working out extensively and it makes sense, even though one might not support his concept in general.

Vivek is a fitness freak and time and again, not just him, even wife has spoken about it. And now, as everyone seems to be working out from home, it might get difficult for multiple reasons, cheat meals, being one of the most unavoidable things right now. And so, speaking about it, Vivek says, "I do like to indulge occasionally to keep things interesting during the lockdown. There’s plenty of stress that COVID has brought with itself and an occasional cheat meal/ snack helps me psychologically to stay aligned to my goals and recharges me."

Well, that way, one can not only keep up with all the efforts they have put into staying fit but at the same time, manage to keep any negativity and stress at bay. Food is everyone's best friend after all, isn't it? Meanwhile, Vivek keeps sharing photos and videos on social media, and apart from the workouts, he also gives us a glimpse of his time spent with Divyanka and the other things they do at home, gardening for instance.

Credits :Pinkvilla

