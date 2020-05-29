EXCLUSIVE: Vivian Dsena: When I started off, thought of acting as a good job; Was a decent reason for survival

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Vivian Dsena opened up on why he feels his career as an actor is the biggest fluke. Read.

rose to fame with Pyaar Kii Yeh Ek Kahaani and took it to another level with Madhubala: Ek Ishq Ek Junoon. The actor has one of the most loyal fan following, but he considers his career as an actor as a fluke. Sharing his thoughts exclusively with Pinkvilla, Vivian said that while he wasn't too sure about this career earlier, he only took it up thinking of it as a decent reason for survival.

When asked what did he see in acting? Vivian shared, "Nothing attracted me to acting but when I started working, I started liking my work. And this is the only job I could find for myself by not having any kind of education or experience. This is the best part about our industry; our industry is open to people who are educated from all levels of life, be it the 10 plus to the graduates. For me, as a 10 plus two, I think this was a good job and it was a decent reason for survival. So I continued, and little did I know that I will become this name called Vivian Dsena. I actually laugh when I look 12 years back, how I started, and where I landed up. It's actually the biggest fluke. It looks like a fluke."

As an actor, what does he find more difficult to do, emotional scenes or romantic ones? "Nothing is easy. Emotional or romantic, both are difficult because both are high and heavy on emotions. But romantic is slightly easier than emotional scenes," he said.

Vivian concluded by saying that in life he believes in 'live and let live.'

Credits :Pinkvilla

