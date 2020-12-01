EXCLUSIVE: Vrushika Mehta on joining Mohsin Khan & Shivangi Joshi’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Very excited

Vrushika Mehta is all set to join the cast of Star Plus's popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Speaking about how excited she is to join the show, Vrushika told Pinkvilla, "Joining the cast of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is a great feeling!'

After her last successful stint on Zee Tv's Yeh Teri Galliyan, actress Vrushika Mehta is all set to join the cast of Star Plus's popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Vrushika is all set to be seen in a totally different avatar this time and will be playing the role of Dr. Riddhima. Riddhima is set to bring with her a lot of new twists & turns to the long-standing drama.

Speaking about how excited she is to join the show, Vrushika told Pinkvilla, "Joining the cast of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is a great feeling! I am very excited for people to see what my role is all set to bring to the show. I play the character of Dr. Riddhima, a strong, Independent woman who is leading her life in a very organized manner. There are a lot of layers to her personality, which will be revealed slowly through the course of the show. Portraying the character of a doctor is one I have never explored before on screen, so I am very eager to experiment, learn, and grow while playing this role. I am grateful to Rajan Shahi sir for showing so much faith in me to play the role, and hope that the audiences enjoy watching Dr. Riddhima on screen as much as I am enjoying playing her role."

Vrushika’s character will apparently get too attached to Kairav and will eventually fall in love with Kartik as the couple shifts to Mumbai. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been one of the longest-running shows on Indian Television.

