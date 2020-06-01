EXCLUSIVE: Wajid Khan demise: Karan Oberoi remembers him: Was a talented musician with an affable personality

Wajid Khan passed away in Mumbai due to deteriorating health conditions. A Band Of Boys fame and TV actor Karan Oberoi remembered the composer and mourned his loss.

The Bollywood and entertainment industry woke up to the sad news of the demise of Wajid Khan, of the Sajid-Wajid duo. The composer and singer passed away in Mumbai at the age of 42 due to deteriorating health. Several actors from Bollywood and the music industry reacted to Wajid’s demise. TV actor and Band Of Boys singer, Karan Oberoi also expressed immense grief as he spoke to Pinkvilla about the composer. Karan remembered Wajid and mentioned that his demise is a huge loss to the entertainment industry.

Karan said, “He was a talented musician with an affable personality. This horrid 2020 just keeps getting progressively worse . It’s such a tragic news , and he will be so immensely missed in the entertainment industry as a maverick music director having churned out some of the biggest hits and as a human being respected and loved by all ! Strength to his loved ones ! RIP Karan Oberoi.” The Band Of Boys member was saddened by the news of Wajid’s demise and mentioned that the year couldn’t have been worse.

Also Read|Music composer Wajid Khan of Sajid Wajid fame passes away in Mumbai after losing battle with COVID 19

Wajid’s demise has left everyone in a state of mourning. Actors , , , Bipasha Basu, and more also expressed grief over Wajid’s demise. As per reports, Wajid was admitted to the hospital due to his health conditions. Salim Merchant told a portal that he passed away due to the Kidney infection. Karan remembered his personality and his work contribution to Bollywood and music industry. Wajid had worked with Sajid in several films like Ek Tha Tiger, Dabangg franchise, and many more.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×