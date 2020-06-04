EXCLUSIVE: Was Bigg Boss 13 fame Devoleena Bhattacharjee charging a bomb to be a part of Barrister Babu?

A source exclusively reveals to Pinkvilla, Devoleena Bhattacharjee was definitely approached for Barrister Babu but the remuneration she demanded forced makers to continue with Aura Bhatnagar. Read.

Bigg Boss 13 fame Devoleena Bhattacharjee was reportedly approached to be a part of Colors' Barrister Babu wherein she was supposed to play the grown-up Bondita. Ever since the Maharashtra Government opened up doors for the producers to resume shooting with proper approvals, television producers were mulling over how to ensure safety whilst shooting especially for shows which involve child artists. According to the government's guidelines, child actors below the age of 10 years must be avoided to be on sets as much as possible and only one guardian can assist them in any case.

While producer Sumeet Mittal has now denied news of approaching anyone and has clarified that Aurra Bhatnagar will continue as their lead, sources inform us that Devoleena was certainly approached, but apparently the Saath Nibhana Saathiya actress was charging a bomb for the same. A source reveals, "Given the budget constraints currently the following lockdown and with broadcasters slashing at last 30 percent of the production budget, the makers were left in dilemma over the remuneration. Hence, they decided to speak to the concerned authorities and after ensuring that complete safety measures would be taken, came to the conclusion of retaining Aurra as their lead and not tweak the script, as per initial plans."

The source added, "Devoleena was paid around 90K when she left Saath Nibhana Saathiya, and now with the popularity, she has received since BB 13, the actress didn't want to settle for any less."

Coming to the shoots, it is expected to resume from the 15th or 20th of June. Producers are currently in the process of ensuring safe shooting environment for the crew and cast.

