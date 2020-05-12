EXCLUSIVE: This is what Asha Negi had to say when asked about breakup rumours with Rithvik Dhanjani

Pavitra Rishta actor Asha Negi breaks silence on breakup rumours with Rithvik Dhanjani. The actress was last seen in Baarish 2 which released just recently.

Asha Negi has been a popular name on television for the longest time. She made her digital debut last year with Baarish and the second season for the same released a few weeks back and has been receiving good reviews. Asha also has her debut film Ludo releasing this year. The movie was supposed to release early 2020, but due to the lockdown situation in the view of coronavirus, it looks like the makers might look for a digital release. While Asha has been excelling well on the professional front, we had informed that Asha and , who had been dating for over 6 years, have parted ways.

During our interview with Asha, we asked her what is the status there, to which the beautiful actress responded, "People fall apart, relationships fall apart. But the main thing in life is that you have love and compassion for the person and that never dies." She also emphasised that she would like to keep her bond like that and not talk about it publicly. "I would like to say, that (respect and compassion) will always be there. I don't want to talk so much about my personal life."

Asha and Rithvik started dating when they were part of Pavitra Rishta. Asha, in the meantime, has been spending a lot of time with herself during the quarantine period and is missing travel, she asserted. The actress is wanting to pick up interesting roles going forward, she mentioned.

Credits :Pinkvilla

