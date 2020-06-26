EXCLUSIVE: Yeh Hai Chahatein’s Aishwarya Sakhuja: I got cold feet during my wedding; had gotten drunk

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Aishwarya Sakhuja and Rohit Nag open up on their love story, marriage, proposal and more.

Yeh Hai Chahatein’s Aishwarya Sakhuja and Rohit Nag might not be high on PDA but their love story is beautiful AF. In our finale episode for Love Talkies, we have the beautiful Aishwarya and Rohit share their love story, Aishwarya battling drug resistance tuberculosis, their proposal and more. It is a couple who will leave you laughing and how. Not just about their love story, the two also opened up on their marriage and how they met for the first time.

About how they met, Aishwarya and Rohit revealed, “There are a lot of rumours about how our love story started. The biggest rumour is that Karan Wahi played cupid in our meeting but that is not true. I saw her first in person during a party which was for Miss India contestants and Wahi had an invite for it. So we went there and I saw her and I really got attracted her. Then he was working at a renowned production house and he was responsible to cast someone. We were looking for a new girl to cast for a non fiction show and my Ex-girlfriend suggested to audition Aishwarya and that’s how we met and his sense of humours impressed me. We then became friends, started dating and then marriage. We have been together for 11 years now, both dating and marriage combined.”

What changed post marriage for them? To this, Aishwarya shared, “We never got to that stage of being in live in. When we started living together after marriage, we discovered many qualities about each other which were very difficult to adjust. She has an OCD. A lot of changes hence.”

Revealing a hilarious memory from the shoot, Aishwarya recounted that though Rohit had proposed to her a year back, she was cold feet during the wedding. “We were drunk at my wedding. I told my friends, in my head, I was still not very prepared for marriage. He had proposed me a year back but still, in my head, I was not convinced about marriage, I was cold feet and I told my friend to make sure that I am drunk throughout otherwise I don’t know if I could pull it off. Except for pheras where we had to be our sober self, we were drunk. Those 3 days just went by in a jiffy,” Aishwarya recollected.

Watch Interview:

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×