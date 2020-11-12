EXCLUSIVE: Yeh Hai Chahatein's Aishwarya Sakhuja is NOT cutting staff bonuses but own expenses this Diwali

Aishwarya Sakhuja of Yeh Hai Chahatein fame is making sure to make a difference by actually cutting down on her own expenses and ensure her staff’s Diwali is a happy one in true sense.

The season of lights and diya is here with Diwali fever taking over the country. The festival of light is surely something most families look forward to as they gorge on sweets and snacks and reconnect with friends. This year, however, the frenzy is less even though we hear bursting of crackers every now and then, despite the ban. The biggest dilemma most families are facing today is the financial crunch in the view of the ongoing pandemic. Many organisations and owners have struck salaries to half or are cutting down on bonuses to balance loses. However, Aishwarya Sakhuja of Yeh Hai Chahatein fame is making sure to make a difference by actually cutting down on her own expenses and ensure her staff’s Diwali is a happy one in a true sense.

Revealing how she is going to make sure to give full bonuses to staff, Aishwarya said, “Last Year during Diwali my father was here, and this year I haven’t even met him in a long time, thanks to COVID. Of course, I will be missing him and my family but thankfully i have a family here in Mumbai as well, we will be sitting together and will be celebrating this festival as we do for all the other festivals too. But one conscious effort we are trying to make is that we have seen so much suffering in the past few months, I have so many reasons to be careful, so instead of cutting down on our staff’s bonuses which a lot of people are doing, we are cutting down on unnecessary expenses which comes along with Diwali like mirchi lights, fancy gifts going to people who are already doing good and don’t need the extra stuff coming to them, so this year we have decided to not cut their bonuses as we are very grateful that they are working for us. that’s what we have done. This year will be all about gratitude to God for making sure our house is not affected because of COVID.”

That’s really a nice gesture, Aishwarya! Here’s wishing everyone a very happy Diwali.

Many actors have also come forward during Diwali to urge people to not burst firecrackers as it disturbs animals and the environment.

