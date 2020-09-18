  1. Home
EXCLUSIVE: Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame and Chahatt Khanna’s rumoured beau, Ribbhu Mehra to enter Bigg Boss 14?

Ribbhu Mehra, known for his role in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and a Alt Balaji show, will reportedly enter the Bigg Boss 14 house.
Bigg Boss 14 will host its grand premiere on October 3. The show is one of the most controversial ones and enjoys a loyal fanbase. Salman Khan will be returning as the host for the 14th season as well, amid lot of rumours and speculations. The promo for the show was unveiled recently and while as always there is a lot of speculation about who will enter the house and who won’t, we have another update. Ribbhu Mehra, who was seen in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and in one of Alt Balaji’s controversial shows, will apparently be entering the house. 

Ribbhu in the past made headlines for several reasons including for the dating rumours with Chahatt Khanna. Though Chahatt did refute the rumours eventually, it did put the spotlight on him. Apart from him, Jasmin Bhasin will be entering the show. Karan Patel and Aly Goni too were rumoured to enter the house but the duo has refuted the rumours. It is being said that Aly said no to Bigg Boss for a film. Nia Sharma too was reportedly in talks for the show but she denied it. 

Speaking of the show, the contestants will be put in quarantine in the next two days before they enter the house. Gia Manek, Jaan Sanu, Pavitra Punia among others will be entering the show as well. Special importance has been given to the hygiene this year in the view of Coronavirus pandemic.

