EXCLUSIVE: Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka's Aditi Sharma and Vikram Singh Chauhan open up on their on screen chemistry

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Aditi Sharma and Vikram Singh Chauhan of Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka fame open up on their camaraderie, the success of the show, their chemistry and more.

Aditi Sharma and Vikram Singh Chauhan are one of the most loved on-screen pairs from Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka. The duo met with us earlier this year for a quick chat for PrimeTime Partners. The two were complete madness together and their camaraderie is palpable. From partying to what they dislike, the duo spoke about everything. They also opened up on the secret to their on-screen chemistry and lauded each other for the same.

Vikram quipped that it is "Vikram and Aditi the secret behind the chemistry," and added about their first reaction to each other. Vikram said, "We both did not know much about each other before we started shooting but when we met, she was so charming and makes everyone so comfortable, is lively, so I clicked instantly. When we did the mock shoot, she was finalised much before I was, so I was doing my test. When I got to know she will be opposite me, I was happy because she seemed approachable and lively."

Aditi added, "Likewise. I had my mock shoot with so many people and I was done by the time Vikram auditioned. When we met, he was very nice. We chit chatted on day 1. He was very easily approachable and we just clicked."

They also mentioned the most challenging part whilst shooting a show like YJHJK and expressed their gratitude towards fans for showering it with so much love. The show will now air fresh episodes from July 13.

