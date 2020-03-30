EXCLUSIVE: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Mohsin Khan is busy shooting this quarantine but there is a twist

Amidst the Coronavirus lockdown, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Mohsin Khan has been busy shooting for the show.

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Narendra Modi had announced a lockdown for 21 days in India. It’s been more than 10 days since the Television industry has stalled shoot in the view of Coronavirus outbreak. Amid this, everyone is trying to make the most of the time and keep themselves busy while being home quarantined. But, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Mohsin Khan has been busy shooting amid this lockdown. If you are wondering how, well we have some dope.

A source informs, “Mohsin has always been known to be extremely professional and is doing his bit for his popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. His brother is apparently shooting him at home. Once he is done with his part of the shoot, he will be sending it to the makers.” The makers are trying their best to get people some new episodes despite the lockdown. When asked about his biggest critic, Mohsin added, "I don't ask too much for feedback but I try and push them to reveal what they thought about a scene indirectly. None of my friends watches the show so much otherwise." He also added that he is his own critic. Mohsin recently celebrated his birthday where he took off for a family vacation to Singapore. The actor also revealed how he ended up pursuing acting and more.

