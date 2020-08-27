EXCLUSIVE: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan on memes: We took it positively

Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi react to the viral memes on YRKKH post lockdown. The two completed 4 years of Kaira recently.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (YRKKH) is one of the most watched shows on Indian Television. The show stars Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan in lead roles and have made Kaira a brand today. After the shoot for shows were stalled following the lockdown, fresh episodes of the show had made headlines. YRKKH made headlines particularly after visuals of Shivangi Joshi (Naira) and Alka Kaushal were seen in face shields during a scene. Not just that there was a romantic scene using face shield and gloves between Mohsin Khan (Kartik) and Naira.

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, we asked the duo if they came across those memes and how did they react to it? "Yes, we came across a few memes but we took it positively. That is the call of the day, we all have to wear shields, what can we do about it? We took it in a good way," both Mohsin and Shivangi shared.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan on Kaira turning 4, TRP pressure, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Both Shivangi and Mohsin completed 4 years as Kaira recently. When asked on it, Mohsin said, "Its been 4 years of the bond and friendship and not just with us but with the team and that is what has kept us going. Trying to be a little more creative, giving little more than 100%. I think that is what reflects on screen." Shivangi, on the other hand, added, "I am very thankful to the audience for accepting us so easily and from the beginning. When we had entered itself, we received so much love and support, we are what we are because of them. They are our blessings."

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×