EXCLUSIVE: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Shivangi Joshi REVEALS the first thing she will do after lockdown ends

Shivangi Joshi aka Naira from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is everyone's favorite. The chirpy, bubbly and innocent actress is winning hearts all over. She is one of the warmest actresses in the industry. Shivangi sure is a delight to talk to and in a LIVE chat a few days ago with Pinkvilla, she was all hearts as she took some fan questions. Just like all of us, Shivangi is enjoying her quarantine time but is also eagerly waiting for the lockdown to end and things jump back to normalcy again.

When a fan asked her what's the first thing she will do after the Coronavirus lockdown is over, her answer is all of us. The young actress instantly quipped, 'I will rush to my favorite Chinese restaurant and gorge as much Chinese food I can. Good food makes me happy, very happy, so that's first on my mind.' Shivangi who is currently spending quality time with her family in Dehradun also revealed that she is yearning to be back to Mumbai and is missing the YRKKH sets. However, with the ongoing situations looks like Shivangi will have to wait for more to relish Chinese from her loved place.

Not only this, but Shivangi also went on to reveal how she is keeping herself fit during this self-isolation period. Revealing her workout secrets, the diva said, 'Well, to be honest, I have put on some weight now, as I keep gorging food all the time. So, I have to work out and stay fit. Putting on weight while you're home is natural, so working out becomes more important. Since I can't hit the gym, I use stairs for the run, I do Zumba and Surya namaskar every day. I am also indulging in outdoor games like volleyball badminton and others. I think more than anything these sports help us to lose more calories.'

Sharing her skin-care routine, Shivangi said, 'I take care of my skin and body a lot. I drink four liters of water every day, consume citrus fruits, exercise and drink green tea.' The beautiful actress also revealed her hair-care secret saying, 'Honestly, I don't do much for my locks. I just oil my hair two times a week. Like everyone else, I use a normal shampoo and conditioner to wash them.' She went on to share that she has tried a few homemade tips to get fluffier and healthier hair like the banana and honey hair mask, but that did not work out quite well. So, she sticks to oil made by her mom at home.

Unlike many others, Shivangi does not wish to step out of the house during this period, as she feels being homebound is a must for everyone. She said, 'I don't want to step out, the situation around is unfortunate. However, I'm lucky and blessed to have my family around. I utilize my time productively and try to be positive always. I am making constant efforts to keep negativity at bay. I'm trying to do things that I did not get to do before due to lack of time. This is the least we can do for our Government, doctors, and others. We can appreciate them by staying indoors.'

