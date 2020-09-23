EXCLUSIVE: Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke's Shaheer Sheikh shoots for a music video amid rains?

Shaheer Sheikh is all set to enthralling his audience in a music video. He is currently seen playing the role of Abir in YRHPK.

Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma starrer Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke will be ending in October. The show will air its last episode on October 17. Amid this, we hear that Shaheer aka Abir is shooting for a music video today. A source informs, "Shaheer has been busy shooting for a music video today amid rains. The actor is shooting the song by the beach and is pretty excited to surprise fans with a different look."

Previously, we have seen Shaheer feature in a music video which was trending and received a lot of love. Recently, we have seen many actors including , Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, Dheeraj Dhoopar among others take up music videos which shows a unique side to them. Are you excited to see Shaheer in a new music video? Let us know in the comments section below.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Shaheer Sheikh on YRHPK going off air, shares his favourite track of Abir, what he will miss & more

Meanwhile, about YRHPK, Shaheer opened up on how shocked he felt when he heard about the show going off air. But, he mentioned that he is very happy with the journey the show has had. "Of course, when I play a character, I live that character. In fact, I am that character. That character becomes a part of my life. As a team, we chill on the sets, talk to each other, there are so many fun moments, it consumes half of my day, 12 hours, sometimes 10 hours. I am there with these people, so of course, it is a big news for all of us," he said.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×