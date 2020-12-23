EXCLUSIVE: Yeshu star Sonali Nikam on her character Mary, bond with on screen son Vivaan & 10 years in showbiz

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Sonali Nikam opened up about her recently launched &TV show Yeshu, her character Mary, her bond with on-screen son Vivaan Shah and her 10-year long journey in the entertainment industry.

Sonali Nikam, best known for her roles in Geet and Aadhe Adhoore, is set on a new journey. The talented actress is now mesmerising viewers in Yeshu. The show revolves around Jesus Christ's life and his special relationship with his mother. Sonali plays the role of Mary in the period drama. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Sonali revealed what attracted her to the character, the story, her camaraderie with little Vivaan and her 10-year long journey in the entertainment industry. Excerpts below:

What inclined you towards the story and character that made you say yes? Do you relate to your role as Mary? Any learnings from the character?

To be chosen to portray this role is a big moment for me. It is entirely different from the roles I have portrayed so far. There are many dimensions to the character. Mary is a dutiful daughter to her parents, a companion, and friend to her cousin, a loyal and loving wife to Joseph, a guiding force to her son, Yeshu. The story of Yeshu is not only the most iconic story of good versus evil, but it also captures the beautiful relationship between Yeshu and his support and guide, his mother. I relate to the character, as growing up I aspired to become a teacher and always loved being around children teaching them something or the other. The character has made me a calmer person. I started practicing yoga and meditation once I signed up for the role of Mary.

Check out Yeshu's trailer here:

We've heard several actresses refusing to play a mother on-screen. Have you had such apprehensions?

Honestly, what matters is the character’s journey, portrayal, and personality. The role must be robust, substantial, and promising. As an actor, I feel these are the essential ingredients for a compelling on-screen persona. The character of Mary offers me a fantastic opportunity to explore and highlight the different shades of her personality.

How did you break the ice with Vivaan Shah off-screen to reflect mother-son chemistry on-screen?

It was easy to break the ice with Vivaan as he is a very attentive and vigilant actor. On the sets, Vivaan is very attentive to every detail. He catches the nuances of his character very well. We have a pact, we discuss our scenes every time before we go in for a rehearsal, in case, if he fumbles, I help him out with his lines. The entire unit and even his parents have noticed how our off-screen chemistry has panned out into this beautiful mother-son bond.

You've completed over 10 years in the Telly world, how has your journey been? What keeps you going to do your best despite all the challenges and difficulties?

My ten blissful years in the industry have been an enriching and learning experience. We all face challenges in some way or the other, in every field of work that we take up. It is on us how we deal with the pressure and challenges. The best way to overcome them, according to me, is to keep calm and take the day as it comes. I believe that if you shout out loud in the air about the things you wish in your life they will make their way eventually. This is my mantra to keep going and achieve success in life.

Yeshu has a stellar cast of seasoned actors like Vivaan Shah, Sonali Nikam, Darpan Srivastava and Rudra Soni essaying vital characters. The periodic drama on Jesus Christ premiered yesterday, December 22, 2020, on &TV from 8 PM.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Yeshu actor Aarya Dharamchand on playing Joseph, bond with onscreen son Vivaan, and USP of the show

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×