EXCLUSIVE: YRHPK actor Kaveri Priyam on her bond with YRKKH star Shivangi Joshi: She is like family to me

In a LIVE and exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, we asked Kaveri Priyam on her bond with Shivangi Joshi and she was all praises. Read.

Kaveri Priyam shot to fame as Kuhu in Star Plus' popular show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. The show also stars Shaheer Sheikh, Ritvik Arora, Rhea Sharma in pivotal roles, and is a spin-off to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. When the show started, Kaveri shot with Shivangi Joshi (Naira) for 1-2 episodes and their bond since then has only grown. The two are seen commenting on each other's social media pics and more. In a LIVE chat with Pinkvilla, we asked Kaveri on her bond with Joshi and the former was all praises.

She said, "People think that she is a big actress, so she will have an attitude but with Shivangi, it was nothing like that. She came to me, and she started talking to me, asking about myself. She made it comfortable and easy to talk to. Even I am someone who doesn't have inhibitions initiating any conversation with anyone, so we clicked very well. The equation has certainly evolved, we are now close friends. We know about our personal lives and we take suggestions from each other. She is like my elder sister. She would scold me sometimes. She is like family to me."

Shivangi too has always been all praises for Kaveri. We absolutely love this bond. Kaveri also opened up on playing Kuhu and how tough it gets sometimes to be this extremely enthusiastic person. She opened up on how she loves the shades that she is getting to play and hopes to continue doing good work.

