EXCLUSIVE: YRHPK hits 200: Shaheer Sheikh on Abir 2.0, if he relates to Mishbir's love, friendship with Rhea

In a candid and exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, we asked Shaheer about what keeps him excited to come to YRHPK sets every morning, a scene he finds difficult to do, if he can relate to Mishbir's love story and his evolved camaraderie with Rhea Sharma.

Shaheer Sheikh is currently winning hearts as Abir in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke (YRHPK). The show completes 200 episodes and is currently one of the most followed shows on Indian television. Shaheer is seen opposite Rhea Sharma in the daily soap and is undoubtedly one of the most sought after actor. The nuances he brings to his respective character is applaud-worthy, making him a complete package. Not just that, Shaheer also excels at writing and reading couplets and a dancer as well. With a star quality, Shaheer dominates the fan following, not just in India, but also in several other nations including Indonesia, South Africa.

In a candid and exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, we asked Shaheer about what keeps him excited to come to YRHPK sets every morning, a scene he finds difficult to do, if he can relate to Mishbir's love story and his evolved camaraderie with Rhea Sharma. Over to him.

What do you think is the reason behind this colossal success of the show?

I think the makers have struck the right chord. Almost every group can relate to this show is what I feel. There is something for everyone.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaheer Sheikh (@shaheernsheikh) on Nov 28, 2019 at 1:43am PST

What keeps you excited to come to the sets every day given that Television can get monotonous?

The first thing is that Abir is different from the characters I have done before. Also, the cast and the crew is so amazing, you feel like going there. Every now and then, there are scenes which are challenging and strong. We do come up with different things most often when it comes to writing. That is what keeps it exciting.

Abir 2.0 is using sunglasses to shield emotions. What is your shield to hide emotions?

It is not easy to hide your emotions from your family, your loved ones. It is very difficult. I guess I just go away, hide somewhere because I know if I come in front of them, they will know.

Abir 2.0 has been more intense and intriguing. Did you find any difficulty in bringing in new nuances to the character?

I have always tried to keep Abir real. Difficult, maybe not, but exciting, yes! Whenever there is something new, different emotions, it is exciting. Post leap, for the first 10-15 days, I was so excited, I would suggest like 10 things at a time and the director would get perplexed. I was quite excited about that. I would go home and constantly think about it, what trait I can put, what background score we can put. Whenever there is something new and exciting as an actor, I love it.

Which Abir do you like more?

For an actor, there needs to change. That is what keeps it interesting. Even if it is a good part and you keep doing that, it might get monotonous and get bored. I like both Abirs.

Where do you look at for criticism?

I read the tweets of fans and their reactions. What I feel is when I watch the show, I can see where I couldn't do justice to a scene. What I didn't do right. For example, during the drunk sequence, it is slightly difficult for me to relate to it, so it sometimes it doesn't come out very natural. So, the director told me that once you need to be sloshed to see how your body reacts to it. I was really struggling with that sequence.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaheer Sheikh (@shaheernsheikh) on Dec 7, 2019 at 1:03am PST

Last time, I spoke to you and Rhea, you two were still bonding. Can we now say, 'you are friends?'

(laughs) Yes. We are friends now. I guess it has got better. We understand each other better as actors. It gets easier once you know your co-actor better because then you also understand the when and how to get a reaction.

MishBir is a raging jodi today. Do you as Shaheer believe in such love stories?

I like people with a strong point of views when they have their opinions and they stand up for that. Mishti is that. Yes, in real life also, I do believe in such love stories.

Lastly, how do you juggle between work in Indonesia and switching back to this hectic schedule for YRHPK?

I take it it is my mini holiday because over there, it is not really intense. The work is there, I try and make myself believe that it is not work om Indonesia. I just chill there and not stress too much.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke star Shaheer Sheikh is all suited up as he poses amidst the wilderness

ALSO READ: CAA protests: Gauahar Khan, Shaheer Sheikh, Iqbal Khan react to the ongoing situation

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor Shaheer Sheikh on the ongoing unrest: Extremists and fanatics are not good

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More