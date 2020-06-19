  1. Home
  2. tv

EXCLUSIVE: YRKHH's Pankhuri Awasthy says, 'Found Gautam Rode arrogant in our first meet'

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, power couple Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy revealed that between the two, no one proposed anyone. They also opened up on their love story, fights, and their first impression of each other.
10353 reads Mumbai
EXCLUSIVE: YRKHH's Pankhuri Awasthy says, 'Found Gautam Rode arrogant in our first meet'EXCLUSIVE: YRKHH's Pankhuri Awasthy says, 'Found Gautam Rode arrogant in our first meet'
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Television's darling couple Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy got married two years back in what can be called a dreamy wedding. The power couple in our next episode for Love Talkies opened up on their proposal, their first impression of each other, love, fights. Both Gautam and Pankhuri are hilarious and we couldn't stop laughing at their banter. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Gautam and Pankhuri revealed that between the two, no one proposed anyone. "We just knew we were right for each other," the duo exclaimed. 

About their first impression of each other, Pankhuri added, "This was in Umbergaon, I was doing Raziya, and Suryaputra Karn had just taken a leap. That's when we saw each other and our first impression was not at all good. He thought I was not girl-like. I thought he was extremely hot and arrogant. But, when I joined the show, we interacted and things started then." Gautam shared, "I found her sensible, she wasn't loud at all. She wasn't like another girl in terms of other actors. That got me interested and the first time we kind of spoke, I asked for her number and we went out the same night."

Also Read: Gautam Rode celebrates second anniversary with Pankhuri Awasthy in Maldives; Shares photos from vacation

They also shared what would they like to change in one another. Pankhuri said that Gautam nags her a lot about things and she wants to change it, while Gautam hilariously added that he wishes she stops being careless so he doesn't have to nag. Pankhuri was last seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and made her film debut with Shubh Mangal Zyaada Savdhaan. 

 

Credits :Pinkvilla

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput: Here’s a list of stars who made their Bollywood debut opposite the actor
From a backup dancer to a star: A look at Sushant Singh Rajput’s journey
Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill’s shared surprising things about her love life
Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: When the late actor spoke on nepotism, heartbreak, late mother
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Demise: Shah Rukh Khan to Priyanka Chopra and others mourn the actor’s death
Sejal Kumar: From being rejected at auditions & leaving an economic degree to a YouTube sensation
Himanshi Khurana on Asim Riaz, emotional breakdown, Tamasha, Khyaal Rakhya Kar
Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Check out the star's RARE facts
Time Machine: Disha Patani on dating Tiger Shroff, trolls, what love means to her, dance
Disha Patani’s Inspiring Journey In Bollywood
Love Talkies: Miley Jab Hum Tum’s Sanaya Irani & Mohit Sehgal on their wedding, fights, Nach Baliye

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement