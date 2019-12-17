EXCLUSIVE: YRKKH’s Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi REVEAL the secret to their amazing onscreen chemistry

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai stars Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi opened up on their favourite scene, a scene they would like to recreate, the secret to their chemistry and more.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s and one of country’s most loved on-screen pair, Kaira, played by Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan, complete 1000 episodes. It is a milestone worth celebrating especially at the time when shows come and go in a span of three months. There are several reasons why Kaira continues to be one of the most relatable jodis onscreen yet one cannot pick just one reason, that is the sole magic the duo has created onscreen. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, the duo opened up on their favourite scene, a scene they would like to recreate, the secret to their chemistry and more.

When asked about the secret to their chemistry, both Mohsin and Shivangi said that they are both clueless. “Even we don’t know! (Sigh) Its been the same since day one when we did not even know each other when we met for the mock shoots. She was shooting with a lot of Kartiks and I had my mock shoot with another girl as well. But, then when it was our turn, the director left it on us to create a moment and we just did a proposal act and since then its been the same. We just respond to each other’s actions. It is a very organic process,” both Shivangi and Mohsin added. They also revealed that their camaraderie and comfort level is such that they discuss and tell each other where they can improve while in the shot as well. “We are extremely honest with each other, when it comes to our performances, if we like or don’t like anything, we just say it,” the duo shared.

Meanwhile, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will soon be completing 11 years of the telecast. The show is one of the most watched daily soaps on Indian Television. Shivangi plays the brave and strong headed yet vulnerable Naira, on the other hand, Mohsin plays Kartik, a loverboy, family man who is invariably idealistic. Both are characters with flaws and makes fans resonate with this quality.

