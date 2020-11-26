EXCLUSIVE: YRKKH’s Mohsin Khan on Woh Chaand Kahan Se Laogi, working with Urvashi

In an exclusive candid chat with Pinkvilla, Mohsin Khan opens up on Woh Chaand Kahan Se Laogi, working with Urvashi Rautela, shooting amid a pandemic and more.

Mohsin Khan is seen alongside Urvashi Rautela in the music video Woh Chand Kaha Se Laogi. The actor opens up on what made him excited for the song, shooting for it during the pandemic, the reception to the teaser, feedback from parents, and more. The song is garnering a lot of love already on social media and the actor is extremely kicked about it. Mohsin is currently seen in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Excerpts below.

How was it shooting for the song during the pandemic?

It was amazing. We took all the precautions necessary, as we take in our show. We shot for two days, it was with the same team who got you Baarish (also starring Shivangi Joshi). We had joked about doing a song every season but looks like it is coming true. This song is wonderful.

This time around you are paired alongside Urvashi Rautela. How was it to collaborate with her?

Urvashi is an amazing person and has done a wonderful job, it was really nice working with her. We shot the song linear which helped us in the entire shoot. The song is very soulful and I really loved that.

What is the first thing you look for when approached for a music video? What struck you with regards to Woh Chaand Kahan Se Laogi?

When they called me for the song, what struck a chord with me is that the song though a heart once broken, it is not entirely sobbing or sad, it is a melancholic space which I really like. I like the theme of the song.

How did your family react to the song?

My family always praise all my work, I don’t think I will ever get a non-baised review from them. I am waiting to hear from the fans. I have genuinely loved the song and working on it.

Check out his full interview here:

Credits :Pinkvilla

