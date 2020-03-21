EXCLUSIVE: YRKKH’s Shivangi Joshi REACTS to PM Modi announcing Janta Curfew on March 22 amid COVID 19 fear

Shivangi Joshi of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame, in an exclusive statement, told us her quarantine plans and why Janta Curfew is a good step to fight Coronavirus outbreak.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Shivangi Joshi is one of the most followed and relatable actresses on Indian Television. With coronavirus outbreak impacting people globally, Shivangi along with others have been given temporary off as shooting has been stopped till further notice. While Italy amongst other nations has been the worst affected due to coronavirus outbreak, India too has registered 250 above cases. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced Janta curfew for March 22 and has asked people to express gratitude to those working for others despite the pandemic. Shivangi, in an exclusive statement, told us her quarantine plans and why this is a good step.

She said, “I have always been a believer of society and government policies. The Janta curfew this Sunday, March 22, 2020, is a great well thought idea by our Honorable Prime Minister which has a logic behind it. We all as responsible citizens should be indoor for the entire day, and yes totally clap at 5 pm for all those who are risking their lives so that we can rest home peacefully. I support this cause and will continue to do so in future too.”

She also added that she is currently in Dehradun with her family and staying indoors only. “I am spending quality time with my family as we hardly get any time to spend due to our hectic schedule,” she shared.

Shivangi has been a part of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for over three years now and her acting prowess has been acclaimed. She also made her music video and short film debut this year.

Earlier during the week, we had spoken to JD Majethia, producer, to know how much loss the Television industry might suffer in the next two weeks of lockdown. To this, he had said that a minimum of 100 crores will be lost but nothing comes above life and safety. Filmcity gates were unexpectedly closed down after Mumbai registered its first coronavirus related death a few days back.

