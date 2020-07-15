EXCLUSIVE: YRKKH's Alka on viral video with Shivangi Joshi: There’s nothing to troll about scenes wearing mask

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai recently made headlines after a scene where Alka Kaushal and Shivangi Joshi are wearing a mask and face shield went viral. Alka, in an exclusive chat with us, reacted to it.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai featuring Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin in lead roles aired its first-ever episode post lockdown on Monday. But, soon the Twitter had a field day seeing the main characters wearing a mask and face shield in a dramatic confrontational scene. Many wondered if this is the new addition to their costume. We reached out to Alka Kaushal, who plays the role of Sita in the show about the same. She was equally baffled to know that a scene promoting the wearing of masks and face gears is being trolled.

She said, "At the end, we are showing that despite being just characters on a show, one must wear a mask or face shield. I have made so many entries in the house wherein you saw me using the sanitiser. There is nothing to troll about in this. I believe this is how everyone should be. This is what you should do to yourself because there is no vaccine or medication to COVID 19 as yet and you have to take care of yourself and what better way than this!"

She added that netizens would have trolled them even if they weren't wearing masks. "If we had not done this, we would have got trolled anyway that ‘oh the characters are roaming around carelessly without masks’. I think one should take this positively as this is something you should do when you are going out, wear a mask. That is what we are doing on the show as well. There are so many scenes where we have tried to inculcate this. Today also there will be a scene where Mohsin Khan, Shivangi Joshi and I have worn masks because we are out in the bank, what is wrong about it? Shouldn’t we be doing this?"

Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai? Scientists are still figuring out the answer to this question. pic.twitter.com/lZFJRfC6Y0 — PUNNY (@Chinmoyee07) July 14, 2020

On a brighter side though, the scene has reached many people, we tell her! To that, she laughed and shared, "Yes, I was laughing that how can people make an issue about this? But I feel let’s take this positively and trolls toh har koi hota rehta hai. But if this has inspired even 50% to wear masks then our job is done."

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai airs at 9:30 PM on Star Plus.

Credits :Pinkvilla

