EXCLUSIVE: YRKKH's Mohena Kumari Singh reveals her brother has now tested negative for coronavirus

Mohena Kumari Singh of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame reveals her brother has now tested coronavirus negative. Read.
3837 reads Mumbai
Mohena Kumari Singh of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame is one of the most loved celebrities. Married to Suyad Rawat, Mohena is currently in Dehradun and on a sabbatical from work. Whether or not she will return to acting is not known but that doesn't stop the young actress from doing her regular vlogs and creating content. However, recently, she shocked everyone when she announced that she along with her family have been tested positive for Coronavirus. 

The actress has now recovered. After that, her brother tested positive for COVID-19. Mohena in an exclusive chat with us revealed that her brother has now tested negative; however, he was very strong about the situation nonetheless. She also revealed how she and the entire family managed to keep the negative thoughts at bay by focusing on communication and conversing freely. 

"We used to just peak from our doors and ask each other if we are fine. It was not to break rules or anything. You get low, you are going to get low at some point, everybody will get into depression zone, but you have to identify that. What happens with depression is that it is like the black hole which sucks you in. It is your prerogative to get out of it. You can only do it by realising you are getting sucked," she said. 

Mohena also mentioned how her friends from within the industry and others kept calling and checking on her when they heard about this.

Credits :Pinkvilla

