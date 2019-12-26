EXCLUSIVE: YRKKH's Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi REVEAL a character they would like to play apart from Kaira

YRKKH's Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi reveal secrets about each other in a fun segment with Pinkvilla. Don't miss.

Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are one of the most followed and loved couples on Indian Television. As Kartik and Naira, the two have completed 1000 episodes on YRKKH. Their evolved chemistry on- and off-screen has always managed to leave fans breathless and gushing and in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, the two indulged in a fun activity with us wherein they revealed how compatible are they. To know, who won the test, you'll have to watch the video!

From the song they are hooked to, to their heights and the character they would like to play apart from their present one, the two answered everything and it was a hilarious ride. Shivangi revealed that she would like to play Emma Watson’s character in Beauty and the Beast, while Mohsin revealed that he would love to play a character like Harvey from Suits. The two also shared a laugh over their height details. Don't miss.

Meanwhile, the show will soon hit 11 years and is one of the most loved shows on TV. Produced by Rajan Shahi, the show revolves around the young couple and their journey from love to marriage and finding and exploring different aspects in it. Mohsin and Shivangi's show will be taking a leap in February 2020, as announced by Shahi himself. Rajan had revealed in a post that it will be the biggest leap in the history of the show.

Credits :Pinkvilla

