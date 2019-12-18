EXCLUSIVE: YRKKH's Mohsin Khan & Shivangi Joshi on Kaira turns 1000: We are always critical of our performance

Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi reveal what makes their jodi so relatable. As they complete 1000 episodes of Kaira, they relive Kaira's journey with Pinkvilla.

Kaira aka Kartik and Naira aka Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have redefined romance on screen like no one else. There is a separate set of audience to live, breath and worship Kaira. Among others, the two names which really make Kaira what it is are Mohsin and Shivangi. With their hard work and sheer perseverance, the two have carved a niche for themselves which is rare and profound.

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, the two opened up on what keeps them going, their favourite scene, a scene they would like to do it a different way and more. "I think we are always critical of our performance. We always feel like we can do it better. But we talk about it very frankly. If she doesn't like any of my scenes, she tells me directly and I do the same. That is how it has been for the past 3 and a half or four years. We communicate directly about it," said the two remembering a scene they would like to redo.

While Shivangi couldn't pick one, Mohsin revealed that a scene where he is apologizing to Naira after Akshara's death, he would love to do it differently. "I think I could do it with much more subtly now," Mohsin added.

