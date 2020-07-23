EXCLUSIVE: Yuvika Chaudhary: Want justice for Sushant Singh Rajput but don’t blame anyone till truth is out

Yuvika Chaudhary opens up on her tweet asking for Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput, says, 'don't blame anyone but want the Government to investigate the truth.'

(Trigger Warning)

The entire country is still sad about the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor passed away by suicide. The actor will last be seen in Dil Bechara which releases on an OTT platform on Friday. Yuvika Chaudhary, who had known Sushant earlier, had recently tweeted that she wanted justice for Sushant Singh Rajput. During our chat with her, we asked Yuvika and Prince Narula about their memories with the late actor. Yuvika clarified that though she wants justice for Sushant, one shouldn't blame anyone till the truth is out.

"I want to clarify that I had written on Twitter asking for justice for Sushant Singh Rajput, but at the same time, I had mentioned not to blame anyone. Because the truth is not known to anyone. We were only requesting the government to find out the reason behind him taking this step but one should not blame anyone till that happens because name-calling and memes can affect people, irrespective of the intention. That is criminal and makes a person’s spirit hollow. Once you know the reason, toh phir chodo mat unhein," the couple reiterated.

Yuvika shared that she had known Sushant till the time he was with Ankita Lokhande. Post their breakup, she was not in contact with Sushant. "I am not commenting too much because then people will say I am doing it for the limelight. Of course, I have known Sushant till he was with Ankita. After their breakup, I wasn’t in touch with him but the time we had spent together back then was memorable. I felt Ankita and he looked good together. So when all the theories were surfacing, I also had this question of what really happened but I had specifically asked not to blame anyone before the truth is out," Yuvika recalled.

Prince added, "Sushant had come to Nach Baliye as well last year and we had seen what a bright smile he had on his face and hence, we found it difficult to digest his demise news."

Yuvika concluded, "Even if the reason for him taking that drastic step was personal, if it gets clarified, I think all of us who knew him would get closure. What to say, it is a huge loss for the country."

If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

Credits :Pinkvilla

