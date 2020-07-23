  1. Home
EXCLUSIVE: Zaan Khan on Hamari Bahu Silk actors' silent protests over dues not paid: We have NO money left

Zaan Khan of Hamari Bahu Silk fame reveals the team held a silent protest outside the producer's building today but they did not bother to revert. "We are in dire need of money and its been close to a year since we have been paid," he revealed.
Hamari Bahu Silk actor Zaan Khan along with the entire team today held a silent protest outside the residence of one of the producers. The team had been demanding their dues which have not been received for almost a year now. Producers Devyani Rale, Sudhanshu Tripathi, Jyoti Gupta have turned deaf ears to their plea forcing the actors to take drastic steps. Earlier, one of the makeup dada of the crew had threatened to commit suicide, in another case, Sarita Joshi, who is a noted veteran actress had revealed how she is finding it difficult to keep up with the finances. Another actress of the show Vandana Vithlani has been selling rakhis to meet day's end. 

The team has been begging for their dues for the longest time and has got nothing but assurance in return but now, they are left with no money, claims Zaan Khan, who played the lead in the show. When contacted Zaan, he told Pinkvilla, "Producers are not responding to our calls. Before this, they would just tell us that they are in talks and are talking to the federation. They have been telling us this for months but nothing has happened. Today, my entire team held silent protests wearing masks and gloves and taking all precautions because we have NO money left at all."

 

"We protested below Devyani's building for over six hours but she did not come downstairs. She even blocked our numbers. Jyoti Gupta is untraceable, don’t know where he is... we have requested Zee TV, CMO of Maharashtra to help us. We are in dire need of our payments," he stressed. 

We hope the concerned authorities can intervene and take timely actions soon!

