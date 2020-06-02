EXCLUSIVE: Zain Imam CONFIRMS doing Never Kiss Your Best Friend Lockdown Edition: Would've done season 1 too

Zain Imam confirms that he will be doing the lockdown edition of Never Kiss Your Best Friend. Read.

Zain Imam rose to fame with Naamkarann wherein he played the role of a police officer. His chemistry with Aditi Rathore was much appreciated. Later on, he did Sarvagun Sampann opposite Shrenu Parikh but the show did not work as expected. Recently, we had informed that Zain has been approached to do the lockdown edition of Never Kiss Your Best Friend which starred Nakuul Mehta and Anya Singh in the first season.

Confirming that he is definitely doing the lockdown edition, Zain revealed that the makers had even approached him for the first season but the dates did not work out but he excited to be a part of this season now. He said, "The makers approached me as I was to be previously associated with the show as well however the dates didn't work out that time so now they wanted me to be a part of lockdown edition. I share a good bond with Nakuul as we have worked together in Ishqbaaz and of course, I shared a good rapport with the producer too during our first season conversations, I just couldn't say No to it."

He added, "I have seen the first season and it looks outstandingly youthful and I can't wait to reconnect with my youth audience since I started my journey with a youth show. So I held on to it."

Zain sure is one of the most sought after actors on Indian Television.

