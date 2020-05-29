EXCLUSIVE: Zain Imam on dream bike: Can't wait to get my riding gear on & start riding as lockdown gets over

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Zain Imam reveals he has finally purchased his dream bike and can't wait to ride it after the lockdown is over.

Naamkarann actor Zain Imam has already picked up his next project. Pinkvilla has already informed that the actor has been roped in for the second season of Never Kiss Your Best Friend Lockdown Edition. While there is no confirmation as yet, we can surely inform you that the actor has begun shooting for the series already. Amid this, he revealed to Pinkvilla that before the lockdown, he purchased himself his dream bike, Triumph Bonneville Bobber.

About the same, Zain shared his excitement and said, "Well I had always wanted to own one and I had it in my dream list. I wanted to buy it from my hard-earned money and I wanna tell people with a silver spoon that you gotta earn what you wish for instead of being a badass and living on your dad's credit. The happiness you get when own the thing you deserve can't be matched."

He continued, "Well about riding I can't wait to get my riding gear on and start riding as soon as lockdown gets over."

The lockdown special of Never Kiss Your Best Friend will be based on the theme of love in the time of COVID 19. While we all are stuck at home and are connecting virtually with our loved ones, the show’s lockdown special may explore how loneliness can lead to a person reconnecting with their ex. Fans of the Nakuul Mehta and Anya Singh starrer can brace themselves up for the lockdown special of their cute story with a twist.

