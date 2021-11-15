With the exit of Raqesh Bapat from the show, will you miss watching the adorable couple? Vote

The previous week of show Bigg Boss 15 has been full of surprises and actions. This week the audience witness double eviction in the house. First was of Afsana Khan as she tried to self harm, hence she was evicted by Bigg Boss. The second was Raqesh Bapat, who was takes out of the house due to heath issues. In the weekend episode it was declared that he was not going to come back to the house. This was a huge shock for his lady love Shamita Shetty as she was not expecting this.

Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat met on the sets of Bigg Boss OTT. The duo fell in love in the BB house. They were often seen offering kisses and hugs to each other on the show. Even after coming out of Bigg Boss OTT, they had gone on dates. The actress was later one of the contestants of the Bigg Boss 15. In the house she was seen missing Raqesh, hence he came into the house for her. They also went on a date organized by Bigg Boss.

The duo has a massive fan following on social media. They are called ShaRa with love by their fans. The fans love the chemistry shared between two actors. Hence, the eviction of Raqesh was a major blow for ShaRa fans also. The due shared numerous cute moments inside the Bigg Boss house and Shamita could not control her tears on knowing about Raqesh’s eviction.

We have conducted a poll to determine if you will also miss the beautiful ShaRa couple of Bigg Boss house. Don’t forget to vote.



