EXLCUSIVE: Hina Khan reveals she doesn't regret not doing Naagin 4

Hina Khan was supposed to be a part of Naagin 4 but alas, that did not workout and here is what she has to say about it.

has been keeping up in the news for the longest time now and the actress sure has been keeping up with quite a lot of fun things on her social media amidst the Coronavirus lockdown. The actress has been working for the past 11 years now and ever since she has been all about experimenting and doing new things time and again. And well, the actress has quite a lot of projects lined up ahead of her but everything has come to a pause right now.

However, the actress was supposed to be a part of Naagin 4, but it turns out things did not work out quite well. The actress went on to reveal how she could not be a part of Naagin 4 and though she does not regret it, things just did not work out there. Well, this answer came up when a fan asked her about Naagin 5, and we think that wouldn't be a bad deal at all, isn't it? Who would mind seeing her taken on the role of a Naagin post her stint as Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Meanwhile, the actress also got talking about spending her time with creativity, doing other things, and how she keeps herself busy even though there isn't work to go to. Right from workouts to paintings to all things creative, the actress sure has quite the line up of fun things ahead.

