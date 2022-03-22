‘Expecting baby any time now': Mom-to-be Bharti Singh shares BTS clip from maternity photoshoot

Comedian Bharti Singh, who is expecting her first child with her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa, shared the behind-the-scenes video from her recent glamorous maternity photoshoot. She shared a video featuring husband Haarsh and her team who conducted the photoshoot through her YouTube channel LOL (Life of Limbachiyaa's). In the video, she surprised the fans as she mentioned that she has been told by doctors that she should be expecting her baby to arrive any day now.

"The doctor has said that I may have to go to the hospital any time now, so I thought that we should get a photoshoot done in whatever days we have left. Otherwise, what will we post, like other people share pictures with announcements that 'it's a boy' or 'it's a girl’,” Bharti said in the video. In the clip, the comedian can be seen changing into different gorgeous outfits for her photoshoot. Haarsh too joined the mommy-to-be and posed for pictures. Bharti shared her ethereal maternity shoot pictures on social media which was loved by her fans and followers. Along with the pictures, Bharti wrote, “Aane wale baby ki mummy.”

During the shoot, Bharti also said, "I am a bit uncomfortable now, it feels like I will have to directly go to the hospital after this shoot. It's very hot as well even though AC and fan are on. I should have done this shoot in Iceland or Switzerland."

At the end of the video, Bharti asked her fans to send in their suggestions to help her choose the correct name for her baby.

