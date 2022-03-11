Faisal Khan to Jiya Thakur: List of previous winners of DID Li’l Masters and what they are doing now

DID Li’l Masters is one of the most popular kids dance reality shows on TV screens. The show has a vast and loyal audience, which has been giving immense love to the show and contestants over the past four seasons. It has given a massive platform for the talented Indian kids to showcase their spectacular dance skills to the whole country. Numerous kids who took part in the show have reached pinnacles of success in the last few years. The show was first aired in 2010, and now the fifth season will be airing soon. It was hosted by Tarana Raja. Here we have mentioned the list of the winners of the previous seasons and what they are doing now.

Jeetumoni Kalita

The spectacular dancer, Jeetumoni Kalita, was the winner of the first season of the show. Kalita was born in Guwahati in the state of Assam, India. He started dancing when he was seven years old. He is a student of Railway Higher Secondary School. His family includes his mother, father, one brother, and one sister.

Faisal Khan

The talented dancer was the winner of DID Li’l Masters season 2. He had also taken part in the show Dance Ke Superkids, Dance Champions, and others. He was also the winner of DID Dance Ka Tashan and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 8. He played the role of Maharana Pratap in the popular show Bharat Ka Veer Putra– Maharana Pratap. He was last seen in the show Chandragupta Maurya as the lead, and now he will be playing the role of Garuda, in the upcoming mythological show Dharm Yoddha Garud.

Teriya Magar

She was the winner of the season DID Li’l Masters Season 3 and lifted the trophy. Teriya Phounja Magar is a popular Nepali dancer from Rudrapur, Rupandehi district, Nepal. She was also the winner of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 9. She has participated in Comedy Nights Bachao and Dance Champions. She made her last appearance in the show Kundali Bhagya for Ganesh Chaturthi Special episode.

Jiya Thakur

The cute little dancing prodigy won the fourth season of DID Li’l Masters in 2018. She was born on 24 May 2010, and she belongs to Hyderabad, Telangana. She is also known as Choti Madhuri. She is presently pursuing her education.



