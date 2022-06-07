Faisal Shaikh: 10 lesser-known facts about Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant

Faisal Shaikh, popularly known as Mr. Faisu, is a well-known personality on social media due to his engaging content. This social media superstar enjoys a massive fan following on his Instagram handle and his fans always root for him. His videos and pictures are liked by millions of social media users and he knows how to strike the right chord with the audiences. Faisal never fails to amuse his fans and regularly posts pictures and videos on his Instagram profile. This social media star has now achieved a huge milestone in his professional life as he will be soon seen in India's biggest stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12.

As Faisal is all set to spread his charisma on TV screens, let's have a look at the lesser-known facts about his life:

Faisal Shaikh's full name is Shaikh Mohammad Mudassir Faisal.

He was born on 5th October 1994, in Dharavi, Mumbai.

He completed his education from Rizvi College of Arts, Science, and Commerce in Bandra, Mumbai.

During his college days, he used to work as a salesman for his pocket money.

Mr. Faisu started making videos with his group members Hasnain Khan, Adnaan Shaikh, Faiz Baloch and others, and their group was called 'Team 07'. In 2018, 'Team 07' uploaded their first music video on YouTube 'Tera Jaisa Yaar Kahan'.

In 2019, Faisal was featured in many music videos including Viah Nai Karauna, Fruity Lagdi Hai, Kaali Meri Gadi, Nazar Na Lag Jaye.

He has received many awards for being the Best Social Media Influencer in India.

He is a fitness freak and workouts daily in the gym for 2 hours.

Faisal Shaikh has two sisters.

Faisal has a swanky collection of cars and bikes. He owns an Audi and has two bikes, KTM and Royal Enfield.

About Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12:

Rohit Shetty will be seen hosting the show for the seventh time this year. For the unversed, the contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 are Rubina Dilaik, Sriti Jha, Shivangi Joshi, Munawar Faruqui, Kanika Mann, Pratik Sehajpal, Mohit Malik, Tushar Kalia, Chetna Pande, Rajiv Adatia, Nishant Bhat, Jannat Zubair. Well, the audiences are definitely going to be on the edge of their seats to see who wins the trophy amongst these powerful contestants. Reportedly, the show will start airing on COLORS TV from 7th August.

Also Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 shoot begins: Rohit Shetty makes blockbuster entry in a chopper