Faizal Siddiqui to Carry Minati: Here are the TikTokers and YouTubers we want to see in Bigg Boss 14

As there are speculations about Bigg Boss 14 hitting the television screens soon, here is a list of social media influencers we would like to see in the popular reality show.

Bigg Boss has been one of the most talked about reality show on Indian television and it has been entertaining the audience for over a decade now. The show has witnessed 13 successful seasons so far and each season came with some interesting surprised for the audience and the contestants, be it the great ensemble of cast, different themes or the introduction of the commoners in Bigg Boss. And while Bigg Boss 13 has been a big hit among the audience, the makers are all set to return with the fourteenth season of the show.

While the show is likely to go on air by September this year, there have been speculations about the contestants of the show. According to the media reports, Bigg Boss 14 is likely to have all celebrities contesting for the winner’s trophy. While several names are being rumoured to be a part of the popular reality show, there is a possibility that some social media influences like YouTubers and TikTokers also might make their way inside the BB house this season. So as Bigg Boss 14 is creating a buzz these days, here is a list of social media influencers we would like to see on the show.

Carry Minati

Carry Minati is one of the most talked about YouTuber these days courtesy the ongoing YouTube vs TikTok row. Ajey Nagar, who is known as Carry Minati on YouTube, has garnered massive fame with his roast videos. Besides his videos also has satirical parodies. He recent grabbed the headlines after he dissed TikToker Amir Siddiqui in one of his videos which were recently pulled down by YouTube.

Amir Siddiqui

Amir is a 25 year old TikToker, who recently grabbed the headlines for the much talked about Youtube and TikTok row. To note, Amir had made a video talking about how TikTok is better than YouTube and had apparently mimicked YouTuber Carry Minati which had sparked a fresh controversy. Amir enjoys a massive fan following of 3.7 million followers on TikTok.

Harsh Beniwal

Harsh is a famous face among YouTubers who is known for making intriguing videos. His channel is said to be one of the most followed YouTube channels in India. Harsh recently made his big Bollywood debut with Student of The Year 2.

Jannat Zubair

Jannat is known for her stunning looks and endearing and chirpy aura and her TikTok videos are a big hit among the audience. The diva enjoys a massive fan following on social media and has also been the national crush. Apart from her TikTok videos, Jannat is also known for her acting prowess in shows like Phulwa and Tu Aashiqui.

Ashish Chanchalani

A renowned Indian comedian and an equally popular YouTuber, Ashish Chanchalani became a popular name after his video ‘How to annoy people who say - tu mere baap ko jaanta hai’ went viral over a decade ago. He is known for his slapstick comedy and super relatable content with real life inspired characters. As of now, he has over 10 million followers.

Awez Darbar

Awez is a renowned choreographer and a social media influencer, who has won hearts with his impressive TikTok video. He is the son of popular music composer Ismail Darbar and enjoys a massive fan following. Reportedly, Awez is among the highest paid TikTok stars in the country.

Prajakta Koli

Prajakta or popularly known as Mostly Sane is a famous YouTube personality who is known for her comical take on her observation during everyday relatable situations. She made her digital debut in 2015 and has garnered 5.22 million followers on YouTube.

Faisal Sheikh

Faisal Sheikh or popularly known as Mr Faisu is a renowned social media star and enjoys one of the highest followers on TikTok. He had started working at the age of 21 and worked for 9 hours a day for just Rs. 50 per day. However, life took a big turn after he started making videos and became famous among youngsters.

Bhuvan Bam

He is a renowned comedian, writer and YouTube personality who is known for his YouTube channel BB Ki Vines. While his videos are a rage among the audience, he became the first Indian individual YouTube content creator to cross 10 million subscribers in 2018.

Faizal Siddiqui

Brother of Amir Siddiqui, Faizal is among the most talked about TikTokers at the moment courtesy the ongoing controversy over one of his videos. In a video, Faizal was seen taking revenge from a girl who had left him by splashing her with a liquid that damages her face.

