Fan of Pavitra Rishta? Here are 6 interesting facts that you'd want to know about the show

Popular show Pavitra Rishta has made a special place in the hearts of its audience. The romantic drama featured late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande in the lead role. And now the makers have released the trailer of the second season which will have Shaheer Sheikh in the lead role. The late actor had gained immense popularity from his iconic role Manav. However, in the second season also Ankita will be essaying the lead role. Pavitra Rishta is still one of the most loved shows.

The first season showed how Archana and Manav face problems in their marriage and how they get united finally. It was aired from 2009 to 2014. However, in between this late actor, Sushant Singh Rajput had left the show and Hiten Tejwani took his place. The show concept is an adaptation of the Tamil serial Thirumathi Selvam. Pavitra Rishta received several awards and nominations. The lead pair received multiple awards for their roles in the Best Actress and Best Actor categories. Ekta Kapoor received the award in the Best Serial category.

As the makers are set to release the second season of the show, there are some interesting facts which fans will be interested to know. Take a look:

Pavitra Rishta cast:

Ankita Lokhande, Sushant Singh Rajput, Hiten Tejwani, Usha Nadkarni, Asha Negi, , Shruti Kanwar, Mrinalini Tyagi, Ankit Narang, Raghav Mahatre, Karan Veer Mehra, Ruhee Bagga.

Sushant Singh Rajput quit Pavitra Rishta:

The late actor left the show to make his career in Bollywood. SSR made his Hindi film debut with Kai Po Che and went on to star in a number more films. He was last seen in Chhichhore.

Manav becomes rich in Pavitra Rishta:

Archana motivates Manav to do better in life. After losing their first child, Manav promises to work hard day and night. And as the serial take a leap of four years, viewers saw Manav as a rich businessman.

Manav and Archana divorce:

Savita creates a misunderstanding between Manav and Archana. And they thought that the other wants a divorce. They sign the papers and submitted them to court but their divorce isn't finalised. Then the show takes a leap of 18 long years.

Total episodes of Pavitra Rishta:

There was a total of 1424 episodes and the show used to be aired on Zee TV.

Where to watch Pavitra Rishta online:

Fans of the show can watch this on the ZEE5 digital platform. Even the second season will be aired on the same.

