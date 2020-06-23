Fan points out uncanny similarities between Nazar and Anushka Sharma's Bulbbul; Watch VIDEO

A video comparing the trailer of Bulbbul with clips from Nazar has our attention and it shows just how the two are so similar, leaving us wondering about so many things. Check it out right here.

Gul Khan's Nazar has been one of the finest supernatural shows on Indian television and fans have showered the show with love for as long as it was on-air and long after. In fact, the show also called for a second season soon and it managed to win hearts at so many levels for so many reasons. None the less, the show was taken off-air amid the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak and happened to be one of those shows that had to be pulled down.

While fans have now come to terms with it, something else that has our attention is how a fan has pointed out the similarities between clips from Nazar and the trailer of helmed Bulbbul. The clips compare how there are shots so similar and well, one can't deny the uncanniness after all. While there are scenes that are different, the look and feel seem to be just the same and it makes it look like it has been inspired by the television show after all.

Check out the videos here:

Anushka Sharma's film is just a day away from the release and fans have been waiting to see what does it have in store after all. None the less, it did open up to a great response. Post the first web show, Paatal Lok, high expectations lay on this one but this video seems to have us all wondering about so many things, isn't it?

