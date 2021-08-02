Fan scared after listening to Kapil Sharma and Bharti Singh’s ‘Bachpan Ka Pyaar’ rendition; Watch video

If you are an avid social media user, then you must have come across the song ‘Bachpan Ka Pyaar’. It has created a storm on social media and people are watching it on loop. Many have created their version on social media. Many celebrities have also joined the league and created their version. And, to recently join the bandwagon, are comedians Kapil Sharma and Bharti Singh. The duo has managed to give their rendition but it went a little wrong as a fan got scared and ran away without taking a selfie.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Kapil Sharma wrote, “Fun with fans”. In the video, Kapil and Bharti are seen sitting in a car and singing Bachpan Ka Pyaar. Then suddenly, she turns the camera towards a woman, who runs away and says, “Yeh hai jaaneman. Kahaan bhaag rahi ho? Ruko, ruko. Photo toh khichao (She is our sweetheart. Where are you running to? Wait, at least click a picture)!” The fan is not showing her face in the video.

To note, last month, the comedian had announced that his show The Kapil Sharma Show is returning with a new season, featuring Bharti, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Sudesh Lehri, Chandan Prabhakar, and Archana Puran Singh.

Coming back to the viral song, in the video, a kid is singing the song wearing a blue shirt while standing in the classroom. He has been recently felicitated by Chhattisgarh's Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. The boy is recognized as Sahadev and lives in the Naxal-affected Sukma area.

