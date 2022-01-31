Fanaa – Ishq Mein Marjawan Ep 1 Review: Reem Shaikh, Zain Imam’s love saga comes with a gripping plot

Show name: Fanaa – Ishq Mein Marjawan

Cast: Reem Shaikh, Zain Imam

Indian television has witnessed several gripping family dramas over the years which has left us intrigued. From saas bahu dramas to crime shows to stand up comedy, we have seen several shows that left a lasting impact on us. Amid this, love stories hold a different effect on the audience. And while the youth is always inclined towards love stories, Colors TV has come up with a new love saga titled Fanaa – Ishq Mein Marjawan starring Reem Shaikh and Zain Imam in the lead. The serial is the third season of the franchise and it has been one of the most anticipated shows on Indian television of late.

Just like its previous seasons, Fanaa – Ishq Mein Marjawan also came with an interesting plot that has managed to garner a lot of eyeballs. The story begins with a glimpse of Paakhi (played by Reem Shaikh) and Agastya’s (played by Zain Imam) beautiful friendship. The two share a great bond that will make you go aww at every step. While Agastya is a rich business tycoon, Paakhi is a wedding planner who considers herself as the universe’s favourite child. This young, bubbly and vivacious girl is a firm believer that all her dreams and wishes are fulfilled by the universe. Be it resolving the issue of having a DJ at the wedding she has been planning or protecting her from any trouble, the universe always has her back.

But little does Paakhi know that there is a mystery man who has been watching over her. The mystery man is audacious, violent and can go to any extent to protect her. While it appears to be that Agastya is this mystery man, but so far, the plot shows the presence of a third person in Paakhi and Agastya’s story. The first episode of Fanaa – Ishq Mein Marjawan has started on a good note with perfect elements of drama, romance and suspense. In fact, it has managed to keep the viewers glued and waiting for what will happen next.

Reem Shaikh has perfectly managed to sink into Paakhi’s character and it was a treat to watch her in the role. On the other hand, Zain’s swag as Agastya will make the women go weak in the knees. Over all, the first episode of Fanaa – Ishq Mein Marjawan has managed to leave a mark. It will be interesting to see how the story will unfold in the upcoming episodes.

This episode is watched on voot.