Fanboy Kapil Sharma shares PIC after meeting Hollywood director Dennis Dugan in LA

It’s not only common people but even actors also have their fan moment. Even they also get excited when meeting their favourite actors or directors. One such happened with comedian and actor Kapil Sharma. He is currently in Los Angeles spending a good time. But he didn’t know that he will have a fan moment and will meet ace Hollywood director Dennis Dugan. He shared the excitement on his Instagram as a selfie picture and called it ‘So it’s a fan moment’.

Sharing the picture, Kapil wrote, “So it’s a fan moment director of “happy gilmore ”, “dont mess with zohan” grown ups” and many more, fantastic writer, and a super human being mr #dennisdugan #beverlyhills #losangeles.” In the picture, the director has put his hand around Kapil’s neck and smiling. As soon he shared the picture, Bharti dropped clapping hand emojis. Mika Singh also dropped hifi hand emojis. Archana Puran Singh wrote, “Glad to see you enjoying your much deserved trip Kapil.”

Kapil's wife, Ginni Chatrath, commented on this post by her husband. She posed emojis of being lovestruck.

Take a look at the post here:

To note, Dennis Barton Dugan is an American director, actor, writer, artist and comedian. He is known for his partnership with comedic actor Adam Sandler, with whom he directed the films Happy Gilmore, Big Daddy, I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry, You Don't Mess with the Zohan, Grown Ups, Just Go with It, Jack and Jill, and Grown Ups 2.

